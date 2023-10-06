SUSPECTED TERRORIST MISLED YOUTHS IN UTTAR PRADESH

Lucknow: Five days after the arrest, Mohammed Rizwan on Friday revealed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that he used to find many youths of Azamgarh and Prayagraj through social media and send them videos regarding anti-India and the creation of the Islamic State. Rizan was arrested last Sunday in connection with terror links.

Rizwan, a resident of Fatehpur and working in Prayagraj, was arrested from Saadatganj in Lucknow. Three days after Rizwan's arrest, the NIA arrested four others from Fatehpur. According to sources, the investigating agency recovered a list of youths from three cities from Rizwan's laptop whom he had misled.

All the arrested youths were members of the banned organisation, Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and were in contact with Rizwan, sources said. They were supporting him in his plans. Apart from Fatehpur, the NIA has launched a search for Rizwan's associates in Azamgarh, Prayagraj and Lucknow.