SUPERVISOR MURDER CASE SOLVED IN UP THREE ARRESTED CLAIMS NOIDA COPS

New Delhi/Noida: The murder of a 55-year-old man was claimed to have been solved by the Noida Sector 39 police within 24 hours of the occurrence of the crime. The deceased, Shashi Sharma, was working as a supervisor with the Noida Development Authority and was murdered due to alleged illicit ties with a married woman, the police said.

The police arrested three persons, including a first-year engineering student, and also recovered the knife and mobile phone used in the crime. Among the three arrested persons, one is a couple husband and wife. Deceased Sharma had illicit ties with a woman and she was instrumental in hatching a conspiracy to kill the supervisor.

The police zeroed in on the three accused after examining the CCTV camera footage as well as the deployment of the surveillance team. The three accused were arrested by the Noida police on Monday. A case has been registered against the three accused under Section 302 of the IPC and they were produced before the court. The accused were sent to jail by the court.