Agra(Uttar Pradesh): After the hocking incident of physical assault by Poonam Pal, the Superintendent of Agra's government children's home, came to light through a viral video on social media on September 4th, District Magistrate Bhanuchandra Goswami, suspended the superintendent on September 12.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by the prompt action taken by three female workers employed at the Children's home. Outraged by the behaviour of Superintendent Pal, they filed a formal complaint against her with the district administration. This complaint served as the catalyst for District Magistrate Goswami's intervention.

Upon receipt of the complaint and viewing the disturbing video evidence, DM Goswami initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The initial findings of this investigation uncovered substantial evidence of inhumane treatment meted out by Poonam Pal towards the children under her care. Recognizing the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action, DM Goswami suspended Superintendent Pal on September 12th.

In addition to her suspension, a criminal case has been registered against Superintendent Poonam Pal and other staff members implicated in the incident. The case has been filed at the Shahganj police station under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (2015), which deals with offenses against children in institutions. This legal action underscores the commitment of the authorities to ensuring justice and the protection of vulnerable children under their care.

Agra Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari, said, "After a thorough investigation into the viral video, the accused superintendent has been suspended from her position. Furthermore, a criminal case has been initiated against her as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children in government care."

"We are investigating the case in detail with all the evidence that we have. According to the superintendent, the girl hide herself under the bed and did not come out after repeated warnings from the superintendent. However, beating a child in any circumstance is wrong”, District Probation Officer Ajay Pal Singh informed.

