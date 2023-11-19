Bhadohi (UP): Thirty people, including students and teachers of a private college in Basti district, were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Aurai area of Bhadohi in the evening, they said. Circle Officer (CO) Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said students of classes 9, 10 and 11 of Vivekanand Inter College located at Duboulia Bazar area of Basti district along with their teachers were on a two-day educational tour to Varanasi, Sarnath, Kashi and Vindhyachal.

The bus with 48 passengers onboard was returning to Basti from Vindhyachal late on Sunday evening when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus broke the roadside railing and fell into a ditch, the officer said. After hearing the screams of the passengers, passersby informed the police and helped in rescuing the trapped people by breaking the windows of the bus, he said.