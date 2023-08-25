Students bash up classmate on instructions of female teacher in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A video of students beating up another student on the instruction of a female teacher has gone viral on social media. The woman was heard making objectionable comments in the video. The incident took place in a school at Khabapur village under the Mansoorpur police station area of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the video went viral, the police started an investigation into the incident.

Speaking about the viral video, Circle Officer (CO) Khatauli Ravi Shankar said, "A video of a female teacher directing the students to bash up another student has gone viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, a probe was immediately launched."

"According to the preliminary reports, this video is from Mansoorpur village of Muzaffarnagar police station where a woman runs a school in her house. A child is being bullied by other children and some objectionable comments are also made in the video by the female teacher. Taking cognizance of the video, legal action will be taken according to the law," Shankar said. The teacher directed the school children to punish the child for not cleaning the school premises.

Earlier, a female student in Class X was allegedly thrashed by her teacher. The incident took place at Sri Guru Ram Rai Intermediate College located in the Paukhal area of the Pauri Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district. The assault happened during a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

The victim student was given the responsibility to wash the dishes after dinner. Due to a shortage of water, the female student could not finish the assigned task. The teacher got furious and brutally slapped the student. The video of the assault was recorded by other students attending the camp.