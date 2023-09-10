Jaunppur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a young student lost his life after being subjected to inhumane punishment at Kanchan Girls School in Bandhwa Bazar, Mirganj in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Saturday when the student, seeking permission to leave school, was forced to stand under the scorching sun for an extended period by a teacher. Tragically, the young student succumbed to the harsh conditions on his way home. The devastating incident has triggered widespread outrage, leading to protests and road blockades by grieving family members.

The victim, a tenth-grade student and the son of Hiralal Saroj, a resident of Bandhwa Bazaar, was allegedly subjected to this cruel punishment by the school's manager and headmaster. Hiralal Saroj, the grieving father, shared his heart-wrenching account with the local authorities, stating that his son's life was needlessly cut short due to the teacher's actions.

Following the untimely death of the student, enraged family members and concerned locals gathered at the scene of the incident and took the extreme step of blocking the road, causing a massive traffic jam. Promptly informed of the situation, Deputy District Magistrate Machlisahar and CO of Machlisahar, along with a sizable police force, rushed to the location to address the escalating tensions. They successfully cleared the traffic congestion, allaying the concerns of the aggrieved family members by assuring them of swift and thorough legal action.

CO Machlisahar, Atar Singh, said that Hiralal Saroj filed a formal complaint, asserting that his son had been subjected to extreme punishment on Saturday afternoon. The teacher's decision to make the student stand in the sun for an extended duration ultimately led to his collapse. Tragically, the young victim could only make it 100 meters from his home before collapsing. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but the medical professionals could not revive him, pronouncing him dead.

In response to this horrifying incident, the authorities have registered a formal case and have vowed to take swift and resolute legal action against those responsible for the student's untimely demise.