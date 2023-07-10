Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) : A devotee going to offer prayers at Vaishno Devi Temple by Vaishno Devi special train was injured when miscreants pelted stones on the train. This incident happened two km ahead of the Aligarh railway station. When the train stopped at Aligarh, the railway police admitted the injured to the district hospital.

The injured devotee was identified as one Umesh Chandra, a resident of Saraiganj in Etah. He was going to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Temple by Bhogaon-Anand Vihar special train. Unidentified persons pelted stones at the train. Due to this, Umesh Chandra's head was injured. There was a serious bleeding head injury.

The information about the stone pelting incident has been passed on to the top railway officials, who initiated steps to identify the culprits. The train was stopped at Aligarh station. The injured was brought down from the train by GRP and RPF and admitted to the district hospital. His son was also traveling with the victim.

Ashwani Kashyap, son of the injured devotee, said that during their journey to the Vaishno Devi Temple, stones were suddenly pelted on the train. Due to this, a stone hit his father's head inside the train. Umesh Chandra started bleeding heavily. Because of this, he was rushed to the hospital after giving first aid.