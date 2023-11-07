Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) and the local police in a joint operation raided the house of two alleged ISI agent brothers and interrogated their parents for hours in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday. The team has also sealed their house. The incident took place in Naukuan of Shamli.

According to sources, the alleged Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Kaleem (35) and his parents identified as Nafees Ahmed (70) and Amana (65) had reached Pakistan to meet their relatives. While returning in July 2022, Pakistani officials caught them at the Bagha border and put them in jail. All three were released from Pakistani jail in August 2023, after which Pakistan officials handed over the family to the Border Security Force at Bagha Border.

Also read: Rajasthan Police arrests ISI spy caught in honey trap for sharing strategic information

After this, the family members were brought to Shamli under strict surveillance, after a few days, the STF arrested Kaleem, revealing that he and one of his brothers, Tehseem, were ISI agents. However, Tehseem is absconding and a case was registered by the STF at the Shamli police station.