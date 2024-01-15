ST ROADWAYS BUSES PLAY DEVOTIONAL SONGS ON WAY TO AYODHYA

Agra: Buses plying between Agra to Ayodhya are playing kirtan and devotional songs to entertain passengers on way to the temple town.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install music systems in 933 state roadways buses from the districts to Ayodhya. The government is spending Rs 1000 per bus for installing the system.

Driver of a state roadways bus, Vikram Singh said that a music system has already been installed in his vehicle on Agra-Ayodhya route on the orders of the state government. "Passengers are having a memorable journey enjoying listening to devotional songs on way to Ayodhya. We are playing kirtans on our music systems and people said that they are enjoying their rides in this innovative manner," Singh said.

A resident from Fatehabad, Arun said that he boarded a bus from Agra to Ayodhya. It was excellent listening to bhajans and kirtans while travelling, Arun said.

Applauding Uttar Pradesh government's initiative, Arun said a condusive atmosphere has been set ahead of the consecration. "We have all been waiting for Ram Lalla to be enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir on January 22. It seems as if the entire town is waiting to witness the auspicious occasion," Arun added.

ARM RS Chaudhary said that after receiving instructions from Lucknow headquarters, a music system was installed in the roadways bus operating from Agra to Ayodhya. The distance between Agra to Ayodhya is 505 km and the fare is Rs 761.