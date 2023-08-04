Lucknow: An inspector and a constable, who checked the bus in which Pakistani national Seema Haider and her four children entered India after crossing the India-Nepal border have been suspended for dereliction of duty. The Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) that guards the 1,751-km-long border has issued an order in this regard on August 2.

According to an SSB official, its 43rd Battalion inspector Sujit Kumar Verma and chief constable Chandra Kamal Kalita were responsible for checking the vehicles on May 13 when Seema and her four children entered the country through the Khunwa border. The inspector and the constable who were on duty at that time could not spot them though they were without visa.

After Seema's case surfaced after two months, the SSB ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. The two SSB personnel have been suspended till the inquiry is completed.

Seema, who hails from Pakistan's Sindh province came to Nepal from Pakistan via Dubai along with her children to live with her Indian boyfriend Sachin Meena, resident of Rabupura area of Greater Noida. On July 4, Seema was arrested for entering the country without a visa and Sachin was also held for giving shelter to illegal immigrants. They were granted bail on July 7. Since then, Seema has been living at Sachin's house in Rabupura with her children.

They had got in touch through online gaming platform PUBG in 2019. Seema has said that she does not want to return to Pakistan. Few days back, Seema was offered a role in a Hindi movie while the Republican Party of India has offered her the post of party's women's wing president along with a ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.