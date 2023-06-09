Jhansi In a tragic incident a speeding truck mowed down three teenage boys while as many were injured on the JhansiKanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning officials said It is learnt that the six teenager friends were out for yoga and morning walk early today morning Abhishek Kumar relative of one of the teenagers said that the boys were doing yoga sitting on the service road when the speeding truck ploughed into them at around 6 am in the morning near Madora Khurd village of Poonch police station area In the gruesome accident three teenagers were killed while three others were seriously injured An official said that two boys identified as Abhiraj 12 son of Amrit Singh Yadav and 14yearold Abhinav son of Om Prakash Yadav died on the spot in this accident While as 21yearold Anuj alias Bholu son of Mukesh Yadav succumbed at the Jhansi Medical College Also read MP Seven killed two injured in road accident in Sidhi districtThree other youth Lakshya 9 Sundaram 17 and Aryan 14 have been injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital Locals said that the boys were doing yoga on the service road as part of their daily routine when the accident took place It is said that the truck which was overspeeding coming from Kanpur crossing the divider and rammed into the boys on the service roadAfter the accident the driver fled from the spot with the truck Soon after the accident hundreds of villagers gathered on the highway even as a police team also rushed to the spot The victims of the accident are all residents of Madora Khurd village Traffic was blocked for some time on the highway after the accident Police later restored the traffic after shifting the bodies and dispersing the crowd of the people The driver of the truck and his helper are absconding after the accident while further investigation is going on in the case