Two days ago, the picture of the lion gate at the main entrance of Lord Ram's temple was released on social media by the authorities.

Ayodhya: A 55-second video followed by another short video released by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust offer Ram devotees around the world a glimpse of the grand new building.

The videos, which were released on the official social media page of the trust, give a bird's eye view of the spectacular edifice built around a sprawling area. From the first floor and ground floor of Ram temple, every nook and corner is visible in the video which has generated interest among Ram devotees.

Two days ago, the picture of the lion gate at the main entrance of Lord Ram's temple was released on social media by the authorities. Thereafter, a new video of the entire building was released.

The first video spanning 55-second is aimed at informing Ram devotees about the complete progress of the temple construction. In this video, the video of the outer part of the temple, the surrounding area and the inner premises are also shown. Besides, the trust also released pictures of the magnificent structure.