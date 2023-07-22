SPECIAL POCSO COURT AWARDS LIFE IMPRISONMENT TO THREE FOR GANGRAPING TWO NEPALI GIRLS

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): The special POCSO court of the District and Sessions Court on Saturday, July 22 sentenced three youths to life imprisonment after being found guilty in a gang-rape case of Haraiya police station area of Manipur in June 2022. Apart from this, the fourth convict was sentenced to seven years of jail. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 65 thousand each on all the three convicts while Rs 15 thousand 500 on the other convict.

Additional Government Advocate Pawan Kumar Shukla said," On 26 June 2022, the two girls went to buy goods in the Manipur market adjacent to the India-Nepal border in Haraiya area. During this, four youths caught them near the forest. After this the convicts tied the girls to a tree and gang-raped them. Somehow after the incident, the girls escaped and reached their homes. They informed their family about the brutality that happened to them. The family members informed the Nepal Police about the matter.

A case was registered against the accused, Ram Chandra, Rajendra Paswan, Rakesh Paswan and Pintu in Haraiya police station under various sections by the Nepal Police. While taking action in the case, the police arrested all the four accused and sent them to jail. The police recorded the statements of both the victims made in the court. The case was pending in the special POCSO court. After seeing and hearing all the witnesses and evidences of both the sides, the court accepted the allegations as correct.

Special POCSO Court Judge Jahendra Pal Singh sentenced the three accused hailing from Jairampur Khadar of Haraiya Police Station in Balrampur district, to life imprisonment while another convict Pintu was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for not getting enough evidence.