SP LEADER DEMANDS SUSPENSION OF BJP MP RAMESH BIDHURI FROM PARLIAMENT

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party national secretary Ram Govind Chaudhary on Sunday asked the Lok Sabha Speaker to suspend BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using objectionable language against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali.

Chaudhary demanded an FIR against Bidhuri and also action against two former Union ministers who he accused were laughing in the House when Bidhuri made the remarks against Ali. "The matter of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abusing MP Danish Ali on the basis of religion in the house is not only case of indecent language but a serious crime of hate speech.

"If strict action is not taken in this matter, then a wrong message will be sent in the country and abroad, which will affect the dignity of the House," Chaudhary, a former leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said in a meeting of party workers at the district headquarters. Chaudhary alleged that South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the past too has made such comments against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as can be called hate speech.