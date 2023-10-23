Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav over posters portraying the latter as "Future PM". Ansari said that the Samajwadi party was daydreaming but the people had faith in PM Narendra Modi.

"There is a saying, 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne'. Nobody can stop anyone from daydreaming. But one should dream as per one's capability. Under PM Modi's leadership, our country is going ahead on the path of development", Ansari said. People of the country trust PM Modi and the country will definitely elect PM Modi as the PM for the third time, he affirmed.

Earlier today, several posters portraying Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav as the "future Prime Minister" were put up outside the party headquarters in Lucknow by the party workers.

"Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times. Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday", said SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand. Party workers are praying that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the PM of the country and serves the people..." he added.

Akhilesh Yadav's SP is an ally in the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc is an alliance of 28 political parties, formed to take on the Bharatiya Janata Paty in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The alliance, however, has not declared the face of its Prime Ministerial candidate.