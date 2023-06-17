SP BJP SUPPORTERS CLASH DURING NAMAZ IN SAMBHAL 10 ARRESTED

Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 10 people after supporters of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed with sticks while namaz was being performed in the mosque in Rajpura on Friday.

The clashes broke out both inside and outside the mosque over arguments on reducing the rent of shops in the area, police said. A video of the clash and people being beaten outside the mosque went viral on social media. Following which, police registered a case against 30 people from both groups.

SP Sambhal Chakresh Mishra said that the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Rajpura police station during Friday namaz. "A scuffle broke out between the two groups inside the mosque and then similar clashes were witnessed on the road outside the mosque," he said. When a video of the clash went viral on social media, police swung into action. They reaching the spot and arrested 10 people. Also, an FIR was lodged.

Police said that BJP supporters and SP supporters were arguing over whether the rent of shops outside the mosque be reduced or not. The BJP supporters were speaking on reducing the rent while the SP supporters were opposing it. A verbal altercation started between them and soon it led to a scuffle, police said.

Mishra said that on the basis of the report of constable Pooran of Rajpura police station, a case was filed against Rashid, Ibrahim, Ansar, Rahis, Ahmed, Taslim, Salman, Aslam, Javed, Nasir, Anees and 10 to 15 other unknown people.

Mishra also said that the case has been registered under sections 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932. He said that a huge police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace. No political interference has come to light, he added.