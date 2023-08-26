Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shahid Akhlaq has been accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. Police officials said that the victim registered a complaint at Pratapur Police Station on Friday. The victim's statement will be recorded in court on Saturday. Further investigation into this case is on, police officials said.

Police officials said that in her application, the victim alleged that Danish Akhlaq, son of Shahid Akhlaq called her to a hotel room in Meerut and raped her. The woman also alleged that Danish is in a relationship with multiple Hindu girls despite being married. She said that she was unaware of his marriage as he told himself to be a bachelor to trap her.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said "The victim in her complaint alleged that she got a friend request on a social media site from Danish a few months ago. He introduced himself as the son of a former MP and they too became friends. Soon their friendship turned into love. Danish told her that he was unmarried. The woman checked Danish's mobile and got to know about his marriage. The victim also found that he was in touch with several other Hindu girls."

Circle Officer (CO) Brahmapuri Sucheta Singh said that Danish first came to Delhi to meet the woman. Then, he called her to Meerut and raped her in a hotel room. After the victim lodged a complaint, the police started an investigation. The police also checked the CCTV footage of the Hotel but could only get the footage of the last 48 hours. A case has been registered against Danish and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Also Read: Create database of govt officials accused of crimes against women, children: Maliwal to Delhi chief secretary