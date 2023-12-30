Smriti Irani confronts senior education official over unpaid dues of teachers in Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani Saturday directed the District Inspector of School (DIOS) to clear unpaid teachers' dues in her constituency Amethi.

"Why is the salary of March pending? Shall I produce official documents," an irritated Smriti asked the DIOS over the phone. "If I bring all the documents and if it proved on paper, that you purposely delayed the payment despite the order... you tell me then...," the Union Minister for Women and Child Development added.

"I am appealing to you on behalf of the teachers, you are also aware that the teachers are facing a tough time at your office. If you are arguing with me, what you would have done with the teachers, I can come to understand (what is happening). Forget a Cabinet Minister, on a call from a Member of Parliament, you are telling me how bad the teachers are, how would you treat the teachers," Irani told the DIOS.

She said that a 72-year-old teacher was standing with her. "You are a young officer, comparatively, if you are arguing with an MP for 10 minutes, how much you would have torched the 72-year-old teacher? I am politely requesting you, if an elderly person, in this severe cold, is asking for his rights, please give him, which the Yogi (Adityanath-led) governments want to give, do not block it," added 47-year-old New Delhi-born Irani.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha, Irani defeated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency, which was considered a bastion of the Gandhi family.