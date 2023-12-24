Meerut: Qamar Kazmi, a distant relative of the slain mafia Atiq Ahmed, has been sent to jail in the case of GST evasion of Rs 100 crore. Earlier, the Special Task Force(STF) of Uttar Pradesh police arrested Qamar Ahmed from Meerut on Thursday night.

STF official Brajesh Kumar Singh said," Qamar Ahmed Kazmi and his associates formed a fake company by taking numbers on some PAN cards and other documents. We are investigating the case."

He was interrogated at the police of Civil Line police station throughout the night. The STF is trying to get to the roots of foreign funding of Kazmi, who earlier served as the public relations officer of the Meerut Development Authority. He is also being probed for his alleged role in anti-national activities.

Kazmi, who is the owner and partner of several big companies, including Hotel Broadway Inn, and his associates are accused of causing losses worth billions to the government by preparing fake e-way bills and GST bills with the help of fake PAN cards and other documents.

The investigating agencies are probing Kazmi connections in Dubai. According to sleuths, Dubai companies were also involved in a fraud related to Kazmi. Kazmi and his opened a fake company with a GST number based on some PAN cards and other documents, sources said.

The fake cell is used to evade tax by creating fake e-bills. Recently, Qamar Ahmed Kazmi's return to India from Dubai has raised suspicion of security agencies which are investigating his Dubai connection.

During interrogation, Kazmi spoke about his firm in Sahibabad. According to him, Daljit Singh, son of Sardar Satyapal Singh, a resident of New Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, and Rishi, son of Anand, a resident of Kriti Nagar in Delhi, are partners.

Apart from this, the names of Paragon Industry Limited, a Roorkee-based firm, Micro Glass Industrial of Gurgaon, Gudex Glass of Meerut and Hotel Broadway Inn have surfaced.

Investigations revealed Daljeet Singh is the partner of Kazmi. The accused showed supplies from fake firms in their firms for tax evasion. Fake bills were exchanged. Vehicular movement was increased by creating fake e-bills for supplies. Tax evasion was done through these bills. Sleuths said Kazmi and his partners evaded tax worth Rs 100 crores.

The STF has filed a report against Qamar Ahmed Kazmi, apart from his partners Daljeet Singh, Rishi Anand, Sanjay Jain, Rajat Garg, Gaurav Kumar and Amit Kumar.