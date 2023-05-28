Slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's henchmen threaten chaat seller, open fire

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have lost their lives but their henchmen are still active. They are still not desisting from threatening people. The latest case is of the Chakia area of ​​the Dhumanganj police station area.

The firing took place on Saturday at a chaat seller living a few steps away from the house of gangster Atiq Ahmed. The chaat seller was being threatened to vacate the house since he was not paying extortion money. It is alleged that the bullet was fired by Atiq Ahmed's henchmen, who were demanding Rs 15 lakh from him since last month.

The victim's family says that even after the complaint, the police did not take any action in this matter. The victim chaat seller Rakesh said that Nabi Ahmed, who was one of Atiq's henchmen, had demanded extortion money of Rs 15 lakh from him. In a complaint filed at the police station a month ago, he had requested the safety of life and property of himself and his family, but the police had not registered the complaint yet.

Also Read : Atiq Ahmed murder: Bodies buried, killers sent to 14-day custody, Sec 144 across UP - key updates

Rakesh said that after the police complaint was given, some gangsters came on Saturday and opened fire and fled. The bullet's shrapnel hit his leg. Rakesh's wife Asha said that Nabi Ahmed, Ismail Ekram and Shabi Ahmed were constantly threatening them. At the same time, on receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and investigated the matter. However, no statement has come out from the police in this matter yet.