Prayagraj: Vijay Mishra, lawyer of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in capital Lucnow in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case on Sunday, officials said. Police have now intensified search to nab Shaista Parveen, the wife of slain Atiq and Zainab Fatima, the wife of Atiq's brother, Ashraf.

It is learnt that Atiq's lawyer Vijay Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow by the cops from the Dhoomanganj police station. Mishra is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder. Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead along with his two security guards on Feb. 24 this year.

Also read: Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law arrested for demanding Rs 10 lakh; Sister, nephew on run

Following the arrest of Atiq's lawyer Mishra, police have claimed to have obtained the clues about the whereabouts of Shaista Parveen and Zainab Fatima. DCP City Deepak Bhukar said that police have searches have been launched to nab Parveen and Zainab besides two others Shaheen and Ayesha Noori who are absconding.

It can be recalled that both Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three men in Prayagraj on April 15 this year when they were being taken by the police for a medical test. Pertinently, Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law Mohammad Ahmed in Prayagraj in connection with an alleged extortion case.

According to officials, Mohammad Ahmed was arrested from his residence for demanding extortion of Rs 10 lakh. The accused was arrested following a complaint by one Sabir Hussain, a property dealer against Ahmed and seven others including Atiq Ahmed's sister Shaheen and nephew Zaka on July 27.