Rae Bareli: The condition of six pregnant women deteriorated after being injected at the District Women's Hospital in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, official sources said. The district administration has ordered an investigation into the incident and also directed to review arrangements of the hospital.

According to the sources, when the injection was given to the six pregnant women admitted in the Women's District Hospital by the duty nurse, they developed fever. Seeing the restlessness of the women, the family members of the pregnant women rushed to the female doctor on duty. The female doctor came to the spot and immediately informed the Chief Medical Superintendent.

In a hurry, the Chief Medical Superintendent along with the team of doctors started the treatment of all the admitted expecting mothers after which their condition improved. Dr. Renu Choudhary, Chief Medical Superintendent of District Women's Hospital, said that the condition of some pregnant women was reported to be deteriorating.

She said that she reached the spot and came to know that the injections that were being discussed are not unusual and are normally given to such women. She said that the injections were provided by the government hospital only. She said that the women were treated on priority adding their condition is out of danger now.