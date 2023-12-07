Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a six-month-old child died due to suffocation after the faeces of a buffalo fell on him in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The incident took place in Satari village of Kulpahar police station area of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased child's father Mukesh said that on Wednesday evening, his wife Nikita was feeding the cattle in the shed. At the same time, their infant son started crying and she made him lie down in a cradle swing in the shed near the cattle.

Leaving the child at the swing, Nikita went to cook at home. When she realised that her child was not making any noise, she rushed to the shed and found the child was covered with buffalo dung and was unconscious, Mukesh added.

The family members rushed the child to the hospital where the doctor declared the child dead. Medical in-charge of the district hospital, Dr Pankaj Rajput said, "A child was brought to the hospital. The tests revealed that he died due to suffocation. The family members refused to get the post-mortem done and took the body home."