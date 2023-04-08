SIX MEMBERS OF FAMILY KILLED IN ACCIDENT IN UPS BALRAMPUR

Balrampur: In a tragic incident, six members of the same family, including two minor children, were killed after the car they were traveling in crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on Saturday, the police said. The accident took place at the Bajaj Sugar Mill under Sridattaganj police station limits at around 2.30 am.

The exact cause of the accident was not known. However, local inputs said that the car was rammed by an unknown truck after which the driver fled the spot. On receiving the information, the police from the Sridattaganj police station rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. However, by the time the police reached the spot, all six members of the family had died by then.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Gond, son of Paras Gond, his wife 22-year-old Sujavati Devi, brother 18-year-old Ravi, 11-year-old sister Khushi, six-year-old daughter Ruchika, five-year-old son Divyanshu, all residents of Bankul village of Shrirampur police station area of Deoria district. Police registered a case and launched investigation.

