Firozabad: A three-year-old sick child, who was being taken to Delhi for urgent treatment, died at Tejas Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Wednesday. The parents of the child were taking him from Bihar to Delhi for kidney transplant of their child. When the incident happened, doctors, who were hired by his parents, were also present in the train along with family members.

Parents of the child alleged that the medical team members did not apply oxygen to the child when he needed it urgently. After the kid's family members raised an alarm, Tejas train was stopped at Tundla railway station in Firozabad. The child's body was sent for post-mortem. The family members have accused the medical team of negligence. Acting on the complaint, police seized the medical equipment, ventilator and oxygen cylinder and sealed it.

The health condition of Krishna Karthikeya, the three-year-old child of Pawan Kumar Gupta, a resident of Neemadih police station village of Giridih district of Jharkhand, suddenly worsened. His treatment was going on in Patna. But when the kid's health deteriorated in quick time, he was referred to Delhi. Pawan Kumar along with his wife Neelu Devi and father Sahulal were taking Krishna to Delhi in Tejas Express.

Pawan hired doctors, who were accompanying with them. Krishna was being brought under medical supervision with an oxygen cylinder and a ventilator. The deceased kid's parents alleged that the doctors did not take proper care of their child even when it was needed. Krishna's life could not be saved. The train was urgently stopped at Tundla Railway Station and Krishna's body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The family complained to the police, accusing the medical team of negligence. The family members alleged that the medical team could not arrange oxygen even after taking money, causing the child's death.

Police station in-charge GRP Tundla Akhtar Ali said that the medical team's equipment, ventilator and oxygen cylinder have been sealed. Both the child's kidneys and liver were in bad condition. The degree of negligence of the medical team in this case is being investigated, cops said.