Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Two years will be completed on December 13 since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple corridor project at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. With each passing year, the Dham has been reaching new heights in terms of devotees' visits. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor project was inaugurated on 13 December 2021.

Till 6 December 2023, more than 92 lakh 24 thousand devotees have taken darshan of Baba. By the end of December, this number is expected to cross 13 crore, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has attended Baba's court more than a hundred times. Sources say that the number of devotees is expected to cross 13 crore by the end of 2023.

Verma also said that the management is acting efficiently and several steps have been taken to ensure the convenience of the devotees. German hangers have been arranged to protect against heat, cold, and rain. Free wheelchairs and medical treatment are being provided for disabled people in the month of Shravan.

During the two-month-long Shravan celebration, Baba Ka Dham registered a huge influx of devotees. As per reports, 72 lakh devotees visited the dham in July while the footfall rose to 95.6 lakh in August, amounting to a total of 1crore devotees. The number was 76 lakhs in the case of Kashi Puradhipati during Shravan 2022.