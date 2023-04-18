Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh The Police have intensified the search for Shaista Parveen the wife of the slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed who has been absconding after the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24 sources said Different police teams are searching for her across the state The teams of police and STF Special Task Force have not been able to nab Shaista for over 53 days Even after the death of her son husband and brotherinlaw Shaista did not come out and did not even attend their funeral ritesAs a result lots of rumours are doing rounds Even after the death of Atiq Ahmed there is no trace of his wife Shaista Parveen After Atiq s son Asad was killed in an encounter with the STF it was speculated that Shaista would definitely attend the son s funeral But Shaista Parveen did not come forward even that day After this on the night of April 15 Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while being taken for medical examinationThere was speculation that Shaista Parveen would definitely come out after the murder of her husband But Shaista did not come forward to attend the last rites of her husband Atiq and his brother Ashraf There is also a rumour that Shaista Parveen might have died by suicide On the other hand it is also being discussed whether some untoward incident has happened with Shaista ParveenAlso Read Shooter Lavlesh Tiwari s family left home fallout of Atiq Ahmed killingPeople are also discussing that if Shaista Parveen was alive she would have definitely come to attend her husband s funeral Because before and after the murder of Umesh Pal she was busy pleading for her husband and son in the High Court and the Supreme Court Staying in constant contact with the lawyers she was engaged in lobbying for getting justice for her familyPolice teams have once again intensified the search for Shaista Parveen who is now carrying a prize money of Rs 50 thousand Because the police were also expecting that Shaista would definitely come to attend the funeral of her son Asad or the funeral of her husband and brotherinlaw From where the police were preparing to arrest herFor three days women policemen were also deployed at Atiq Ahmed s house and at the cemetery However the police also became disheartened when Shaista did not attend her husband s funeral After this police teams have been activated once again in search of Shaista