Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) : A gruesome road accident took place on Sitapur National Highway on Sunday morning. During the accident, four people traveling in a car died tragically on the spot while two others were seriously injured. An innocent child is also included among the injured. After receiving the information, the local police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. It is being told that all the victim people are residents of Lucknow. However, the deceased have not been identified yet.

The incident is reported near Garhwa outpost under Sehramau North police station area. On Sunday morning, a car coming from Lucknow towards Pilibhit went out of control and collided with a pickup truck parked on the roadside. The collision was so severe that the body of the car was blown away. Four people, including three women, traveling in the car died on the spot. Several others were seriously injured. As soon as information about the road accident was received, a crowd of local people gathered. The matter was informed to the police.

As soon as the information was received, the local police reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured were immediately sent to the district hospital for treatment with the help of an ambulance. The bodies of one man and three women, who died on the spot during the incident, have been taken into custody and sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem. Police claims that all the people in the car are residents of Lucknow.

In this regard, Station President Madan Mohan Chaturvedi said that in a road accident, four people died tragically on the spot. The dead bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment with the help of an ambulance.

