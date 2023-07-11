Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) : A horrific road accident took place in the Pratapgarh district on Monday. A speeding tanker and auto rickshaw collided at Vikrampur turn of Mohanganj market of Leelapur police station area. In this, at least 12 people were dead and 3 others seriously injured. DM Chandraprakash Srivastava ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police rushed to the spot and began investigation. Among the deceased, 7 men, 2 women and a girl child have been identified. At the same time, two couples and maternal uncle-niece have lost their lives in this road accident. Police is still engaged in identifying the two bodies. Most of the deceased were residents of Jethwara police station area. At present, 5 people are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in critical condition.

Regarding the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed deep grief on the loss of lives and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He had instructed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the people injured in the accident. He had given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said that a gas tanker hit an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway near Vikrampur intersection at around 3 pm on Monday. In this accident, 9 people traveling in the auto rickshaw died on the spot, while 6 were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. From where, they were referred to Prayagraj.

Three injured died on the way while being taken to Prayagraj. Thus the death toll has increased to 12. The Additional SP said that after the collision, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and the tanker overturned on the road. The deceased have been identified as Harikesh Srivastava (63) resident of Dhansari, Neeraj Pandey (21) son of Hariprasad Pandey, his sister Neelam, Satish (26) resident of Bhairav ​​Naubasta, Sheetla (40) resident of Dhansari Gopalpur, Mohammad Rais (45) resident of Redi, his wife Gulsan Begum has been identified as a resident of Ready Police Station Jethwara, while efforts are being made to identify others.