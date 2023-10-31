Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least five members of a family, including a toddler were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The incident took place at around 10 pm near Khamaria turn on the Bilhaur-Katra highway under the Sawaijpur police station area limits. According to police officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the crash.

Sources said that the four people including a four-year-old child were going to Nayagaon from Barakanth village. On their way, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a tree. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where they all were declared dead. The family members of the deceased were informed about the incident and further action is being taken.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police (SP) Durgesh Kumar Singh briefed the media about the accident. He said, "Four people and a four-year-old child of the same family were going from Barakanth village to Nayagaon. When they reached Khamaria village, their driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. Locals informed the police about the accident, following which police teams including Hardoi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rushed to the spot."