Etah (Uttar Pradesh): At least five members of a family were killed when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in the Waver Barrage of Kotwali Dehat Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to official sources, the bodies of the deceased have been fished out and sent for autopsy.

According to police, the deceased were on their way to Etah from Kasganj when the driver lost control of the car and it plunged into a canal. Police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. After an hour, the police with the help of the police and fire brigade scooped the bodies out the water. Police officials said that all the deceased were residents of the Ganjdundwara area of Kasganj. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Dhananjay Singh Khushwaha, Superintendent of Police said, "We had received information that a car fell into a canal in Etah. Police teams rushed to the spot and a total of five people have been fished out. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination and the relatives of the deceased have also been informed."

In a similar accident, two members of a family died and four were seriously injured when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway, on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Shivangi (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, and her relative Rekha Devi (55), they said.

Shivangi was undergoing treatment in Ambedkarnagar and was referred to Lucknow by doctors. On Sunday, Shivangi was being brought to Lucknow in the ambulance and her father Shivpujan, mother Phula Devi and Rekha Devi were accompanying her, police said. When the ambulance reached the Bardahiya crossing, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a truck parked on the roadside. All occupants of the ambulance were injured, they said.