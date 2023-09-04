Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) : A three-storey building collapsed in Satti Bazar of Fatehpur here in the early hours of Monday, police said. Many people have been buried under debris. Unconfirmed reports said that over four victims were dead. On receiving the information, the district officials and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, responding on the building collapse in Barabanki district, expressed condolences to the bereaved families, a press release issued from the Chief Minister's office said. He also prayed for the peace of the departed souls. Yogi wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, who have been admitted to the hospital.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also initiated the relief and rescue work, according to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh. The incident took place around 3 am in the morning hours. As it was night, the officials found it difficult to take up immediate rescue works.

"We received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. We have rescued 12 people. We have got information that three-four people are likely still trapped under the debris. Two have died," the SP added.

According to the police, the two deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Roshni Bano and 28-year-od Hakimuddin, both residents of Barabanki district's Fatehpur town. Those in critical condition were sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU). Two people suffered minor injuries and they have been discharged after first aid. The officials are probing into the cause of the incident.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the slab at the rear of a 40-year-old two-storeyed building suddenly collapsed in Maharasthra's Thane district. The incident took place around midnight in Bhiwandi. Two family members including an infant were buried alive under the rubble on the first floor. Also, three to four persons were seriously injured and they were taken to the hospital in a rickshaw.