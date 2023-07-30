SEVEN WAGONS OF GOODS TRAIN DERAILED IN VARANASI TRACK DAMAGED

Varanasi: Seven wagons of a goods train derailed at the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station on Sunday. The incident took place at the Lohta end of platform no 3.

Movement of trains were suspended for sometime on this line while a few trains were delayed due to failure of the signaling system. The reason as to why the accident occured is yet to be ascertained, an official said. The goods train was carrying cement and was coming from Madhya Pradesh's Satna towards Deoria via Prayagraj. A portion of the railway track has also been damaged due to the accident.

The loud sound emitted following the derailment of the wagons left the passengers waiting on the platform shocked and panic ensued on the railway station. Soon after the incident, railway officials and a team of the Accident Relief Trains (ART) reached the spot and initiated efforts to remove the derailed wagons along with mending the damaged track.

Railway officials said that the 58-wagon goods train was passing through platform no 3 of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station when wagon numbered 20 to 23, 26-27 and 29 got derailed. The first 19 wagons were separated and the train left for its destination. A second engine was attached to the rear wagons and sent to the yard.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 8 wagons, brake van of goods train derailed; no injuries

An official said that the derailed wagons are being removed from the track with the help of a crane. Probe is on and all the angles are being investigated to take a stock of the condition and speed of the goods train.