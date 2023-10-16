Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): Seven members of the family from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba suffered bullet injuries after a youth and his father opened fire at them. The family had earlier scolded the youth for harassing their daughter.

The incident took place in Panwadi police station area. According to police, Jitendra Tiwari, a youth from the same village used to harass a girl on her way to the college. Fed up with the regular harassment, the girl informed her father. Two days back, the girl's father went to the youth's house to complain to Jitendra's father, Narendra Tiwari.

Following which, Jitendra became furious and he came to the girl's house yesterday evening. He stood outside the house and abused the family. Then he circled the house on his bike several times. When the family scolded him he left the place only to return sometime later. Now, he took out his pistol and tried to shoot but the family snatched away his pistol.

After learning about the incident, Narendra reached the spot with his licensed gun and opened fire before the family could understand anything. He then fled from the spot.

The girl's father, grandmother, uncle, aunt and three others of the family suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. On getting information about the incident, a team from the local police station along with Mahoba superintendent of police reached the spot and investigations were initiated into the matter.

It has been learnt that the youth used to stop the girl on her way to college everyday and harass her. For the last one week he tried to do obscene acts with the girl and also threatened to kill her if she complained to police.

Mahoba superintendent of police Aparna Gupta said information about a firing case has been received. "The seven injured are being treated in Mahoba district hospital. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area and four teams have been formed to arrest the accused. No complaint has been received from the injured family till now," Gupta said.