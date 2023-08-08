SERVERS SOFTWARE UPGRADATION UP ENERGY CONSUMERS DEFAULTERS TO GET UNINTERRUPTED SUPPLY OF ELECTRICITY FOR FOUR DAYS

Lucknow: The consumers defaulted on payment of the due electricity bill fearing that the electricity connection will be snapped by the Discom company anytime. The non-payment of energy charges always haunts the minds of a defaulter that the electricity supply will be cut. But, this will not happen in several districts of Uttar Pradesh between August 7 and 10. The servers and software of the electricity department were undergoing maintenance work starting from August 7 to 10 in the state.

Uttar Pradesh's Power Corporation has undertaken the maintenance work of servers as well as upgrading of the electrical software for four days commencing from August 7. When the servers and software of the UP electricity department are put on revamping work then no bills will be generated during the aforementioned period. Several electricity bill collection counters in Lucknow and other districts in the state wore a deserted look due to the non-acceptance of power bills from consumers.

After the restoration of servers and software, those defaulting on power bill payments their electricity supply will be disconnected. Since Tuesday, several sub-centres in Lucknow were found to be closed as power bills were not accepted. Those consumers, who were knowing about this were not turning up at collection counters.

However, after August 10, things will be back on track as earlier. The officials of the Power Corporation said that the process of streamlining the billing system across the state is underway. Hence, power will be supplied to all households irrespective of the outstanding dues. Even junior engineers, sub-divisional officers or executive engineers have been strictly told not to disconnect the energy supply during the said period.