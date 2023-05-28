Lucknow: At the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, a suspicious person entered the restricted area on Friday evening, defying the ultra-sensitive security system there. Gross negligence in the security system was exposed. On receiving information, the CISF personnel rushed there, caught the suspect and interrogated him.

Later, the suspect was handed over to the Sarojini Nagar police as he did not give satisfactory answers in the CISF inquiry. CISF sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar Singh said that on the basis of a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused at the Sarojini Nagar police station. The matter is being investigated.

At 6:30 pm on Friday, the CISF control room received a message from the apron control that a suspicious person was moving near bay number eight. The suspect revealed his name as Sadiq Hussain, a resident of Adampur Visheshwarganj in Varanasi. No travel-related document or boarding pass was found with the passenger.

The accused had entered the airport through the domestic visitor pass gate unauthorisedly, sources said. A complaint was made against him under the Airport Security Rules 1934 and Aircraft Rules 2022 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are deployed at Lucknow airport.

Apart from this, private security agency is also engaged. The CISF is responsible for security inside the airport. Despite having so much security, how did the said person reach the very sensitive area? This is being investigated. Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Arya said that on the complaint of CISF personnel Pradeep Kumar Singh, a first information report has been registered against Sadiq Hussain, who entered the sensitive area of ​​the airport.

Sadiq Hussain said during interrogation that he had gone there to take photographs. At present, he has been sent to jail on the charge of entering a very sensitive area.