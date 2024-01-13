Lucknow: Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, security has been beefed up in the city with 10000 Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in the city and as many CCTV cameras installed for surveillance, sources said. More than seven thousand guests are likely to attend the grand event. In a bid to prevent any untoward incident, UP Police has tightened the security across Ayodhya.

Police is also keeping an eye on every nook and corner of the city which is being monitored with 10,000 CCTV cameras besides human intelligence and AI technology. Apart from drones, armed UP ATS commandos and more than 10,000 UP Police personnel have been deployed across Ayodhya for tight security. According to UP Police sources, apart from modern weapons, more than 100 Deputy SPs, 325 Inspectors and 800 Sub Inspectors are being deployed in Ayodhya for security.

Apart from this, 10,000 personnel of police and paramilitary forces will be deployed in the city, sources said. Command control systems equipped with anti-drone systems and artificial intelligence have been installed in the city. According to Ayodhya Range IG Praveen Kumar, physical checking of every person coming and going to Ayodhya is being done. Apart from this, we are also using human intelligence for security, he said.

On January 22, only invited persons will be allowed to come to Ayodhya, but before that, every Ram devotee coming here is being intensively searched, Ayodhya Range IG said. Security personnel along with the bomb disposal squad are conducting search operations from time to time at sensitive locations, he said. Besides, 150 CISF commandos will be deployed for security at Ayodhya railway station, added the IG Ayodhya Range.