Lucknow: Preparations are underway for suspension of Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey, alleged boyfriend of SDM Jyoti Maurya in a case involving her husband, Alok's allegation that she had an affair outside of marriage.

Dubey was found guilty in the report of DG Home Guard Vijay Kumar while the departmental minister has recommended action against him and Principal Secretary Home Guard has been ordered to take action.

The Home Guard Headquarters had investigated Dubey's close relationship with Maurya and allegations of conspiracy to murder Alok. Dubey was found guilty in the investigation report which was sent to the government along with a recommendation of his suspension and departmental action.

Alok had accused Dubey of having an affair with his wife during her posting in Bareilly. He had also alleged that Maurya who was in an extra-marital relationship with Dubey conspired with him to murder him. He submitted evidences to substantiate his allegations.

Earlier, a female home guard had also made serious allegations against Dubey. Four years ago when she was posted in Amroha she had complained that Dubey allegedly sexually exploited her.

The Home Guard Headquarters has handed over the investigation report to DIG Home Guard Prayagraj Range, Santosh Kumar Singh. The report has recommended action against Dubey who was found guilty in the investigation.