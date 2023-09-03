SCIENTIST FROM JAUNPUR PLAYS KEY ROLE IN ADITYA L1 LAUNCH

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): A village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur joined in the celebrations for the successful launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday, as a young scientist from the district, Amit Kumar Singh brought laurels by playing a key role in this mission.

Amit, a resident of Jamitha village of Jaunpur is a scientist at ISRO. He is posted as operation director in ISRO and had earlier been actively involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Amit created several animations and videos that aided in explaining the complex process of Chandrayaan-3 mission. His visualisations simplified the complex landing dynamics in a way that made it easy to comprehend the entire process. Also, these visualisations will help to educate the public about the mission and inspire the future generations of scientists and engineers.

An atmosphere of joy and a festive mood prevail in Amit's village. Celebrations are underway in the village ever since the Aditya L-1 mission was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Relatives and neighbours crowded at his house to congratulate Amit and extend their best wishes to him.

Amit had served as the mission operations manager for simulation and visualisation for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He was instrumental in developing and executing the simulations used for planning and executing various mission operations. These simulations were necessary to ensure the success of the mission.

Meanwhile, ISRO scientists successfully completed the first Earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya-L1 on Sunday. The next maneuvre is scheduled on September 5. ISRO said that the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. Aditya-L1 is dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun.