SCHOLARS FROM KASHI SOUTH INDIA TO SELECT RAM LALLA STATUE IIT HYDERABAD TO HELP IN SELECTION

Ayodhya: Construction of three statues of Lord Ram Lalla has been completed for installation at the newly constructed Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

All three statues will be inspected by the officer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust next week. After which, the most beautiful among the three statues will be consecrated in the newly constructed temple. The decision on the selection of the statue will be taken after getting a final the nod from Kanchi Kamakoti's Jagatguru Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, Kashi's scholar Ganeshwar Shastri and other saints.

Prior to which, the report of IIT Hyderabad will also be considered. The institute had suggested which stone will have a longer life span and for how many years its shine will remain intact.

Sources said that it has to be ensured that the colour, texture and appearance of the statue remain intact because during consecration rituals, various kinds of liquids would be poured on it. Lord Ram Lalla's statue is in the form of a child, hence it has to have the child-like innocence, sources said.

Of the total three statues that have been built, one is made of marble and the remaining two with Karnataka's 'Shyam Shila', which is considered very auspicious. The decision of the saints of Kashi and South India will be conveyed to the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following which, one statue will be selected.

Earlier, 'Shaligram Shila' was brought from Nepal for the construction of Lord Ram's statue. The Government of Nepal and the Ram devotees of Nepal had taken this 'Shaligram Shila' to Ayodhya with great fanfare. However, since the 'Shaligram Shila' is considered to be the abode of Lord Vishnu and is worshipped, it could not to carved into a statue. It has been kept in Ramsevak Puram of Ayodhya and worshipped by the devotees every day. It has also become the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Lalla and a 35 KVA electrical power plant has been installed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex.