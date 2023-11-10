New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court to transferr all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before a Mathura court to itself. The apex court had in its last hearing on Oct 30 said that it will hear the matter on Nov 10, that is, today.

The plea challenging the order of Allahabad to transfer all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute to itself has been filed by Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia are hearing the case. In this petition, the order of Allahabad High Court dated 26 May 2023 has been challenged by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah.

On October 3, the bench had ordered the Registrar of the High Court to present the information about all the cases transferred after the order of May 26. On October 30, the bench adjourned the hearing till November 10. The Supreme Court said that it will go through the case and hear the matter accordingly. In the suit filed before the Mathura court, Bal Krishna had filed the petition through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III).