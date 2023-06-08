Lucknow: The post-mortem report of slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was shot dead on Lucknow Civil Court premises on Wednesday, has revealed that he received six bullets, four of which hit his chest, sources said on Thursday. It is learnt that four of the six rounds hit Jeeva's in his chest and two in his stomach.

Jeeva, who was a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot by the assailant who was dressed as a lawyer in the court leaving him dead on the spot. Jeeva was being produced in the court in connection with a criminal case registered against him. The assailant Vijay Yadav was caught on the spot by the police while Jeeva was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Sources said that the post-mortem was done during the night while its report was available by the morning. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case following directions by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The SIT is headed by ADG (Technical) Mohit Agarwal while IPS officer Neelabja Chowdhary and IG (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar are its members.

The SIT has already inspected the crime spot and gathered other material evidence into the high profile murder case. Meanwhile, a toddler girl Lakshmi, who was also hit by a bullet during the shootout on the Lucknow court premises is said to be stable at in KGMU Trauma Center where she is undergoing treatment.

Dr. GP Gupta, CMS of Balrampur Hospital, where the girl was first admitted, said that when the girl was brought to the hospital, her condition was very critical. She was later referred to KGMU Trauma Center for specialized treatment.