Wrestlers returning awards 'insult to the sentiments of countrymen', says suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh

Varanasi: Just three days after Sanjay Singh was elected as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief, the Sports Ministry suspended the entire wrestling association while setting up an ad-hoc panel to oversee the operations. With the ad-hoc panel set to hold the upcoming National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur, Sanjay Singh seems unfazed. In a special interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said that he will hold talks with the Centre and will take the matter to the court if needed. Here are a few excerpts of the interview.

ETV Bharat (ETVB): Why is there all this controversy after your election as the new WFI chief?



Sanjay Singh (SS): I have won the elections democratically and believe in democracy. All this is happening because of a few wrestlers especially those who have left wrestling and do not want to allow wrestling to flourish. They don't want to let junior wrestlers come forward. Tool kit gang is behind this. Congress and leftists are behind this and they do not want our country to win medals in wrestling. This is the Olympic year and they do not want the country to get Olympic medals in wrestling. They want wrestling to remain in a complete disarray.

ETVB: Has the row turned into casteism and regionalism or is the government under some pressure?

SS: No, the government is not under pressure. Accusations of casteism are being made deliberately. Some times they are making Jat vs Uttar Pradesh or Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh. Then Haryana is a small state and I come from Uttar Pradesh. Thakur, Bhumihar, Brahmin people are all represented here. There are people of all castes in the Indian Wrestling Association, so I do not think casteism can be an issue. The way it is being viewed is wrong.

ETVB: You are being labeled as a blue-eyed candidate for WFI chief post due to proximity to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. How do you respond to such allegations?

SS: Look, I have been working in the wrestling association for the last 15 years. I am fond of wrestling. I am close to Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. There is friendship. He has been the President of the Wrestling Association and I have been an official in it, so it could be because of him too, but if we look at the relationship, I am a Bhumihar Brahmin and he comes from the Rajput community. I have no relation with him. I got such a huge support because of the work I have done in wrestling for 15 years. Keeping that in view, the entire State Federation has supported me.

ETVB: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have returned their awards. What do you have to say about it?

SS: Awards are given considering the sentiments of 140 crore people of the country. Whatever award is given to the player, the public money of the country is invested in it. According to me, returning the awards is an insult to the people of the country. That is their own wish. Whether they return it or not, only they can answer why they are returning it.

ETVB: What is your stand on the suspension of WFI by the Sports Ministry?

SS: I am going to Delhi. I will talk to the government. If things don't work out then I have called a meeting of the State Federation. We will hold a meeting with all the people of the State Federation Executive and we will approach the court of law. We have taken legal opinion in this regard.

ETVB: What is your opinion on the ad-hoc committee especially when the national tournament has been announced in Jaipur?