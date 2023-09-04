Ayodhya: Amid the row over Udayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma, noted seer Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Cantonment demanded action against the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who beheads him. Udayanidhi quoted controversy for reportedly saying that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished.

Criticising Udhayanidhi's remarks, Acharya asked how could the DMK leader dare to say that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like dengue and malaria. As a mark of protest, the seer tore Udhayanidhi's poster with a sword and later burnt it. He said that he would give a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheads Udhayanidhi. If no one can behead him then he himself would do it, Acharya added.

Acharya said that Udhayanidhi's father MK Stalin is a member of the INDIA alliance that will contest in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "Such a statement made by the son of a leader of the alliance shows what the alliance leaders think about 80 percent of the country's population. Had Udhayanidhi made such a remark for any other religion then he would have been finished by now. But, Sanatana Dharma people believe in ahimsa as a result of which he is still alive. In the past too there had been conspiracies to end Sanatana Dharma and the demons have been killed. I have taken out my sword. Udhayanidhi may be hiding in some corner of the world but, he will be punished for his deeds," Acharya said.

Chief of Jansatta Loktantrik Dal and MLA from Pratapgarh's Kunda, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya expressed his displeasure at Udhayanidhi's remarks saying, "Every Indian should strongly oppose against such hateful remarks, which also shows the hatred of DMK towards Hindus," he said.