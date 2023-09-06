Rampur/Varanasi: An FIR has been registered against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son Minister Uday Nidhi Stalin and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyanka Kharge for making lewd remarks about Sanatan Dharma in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Senior advocates Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi have lodged a complaint in Rampur's Kotwali Civil Lines for "hurting religious sentiments."

Plaintiff and advocate Harsh Gupta said that on September 4, minister Uday Nidhi Stalin had given an inflammatory statement regarding Sanatan Dharma. In this, he talked about its destruction just like dengue, malaria and corona. His statement was supported by Karnataka Minister and Priyanka Kharge, son of Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge. This has hurt the religious sentiments of those, who believe in Hinduism. Both have tried to spread religious frenzy with their statement. In this regard, former president of Rampur Bar Association Ram Singh Lodhi gave a statement to the Superintendent of Police, Rampur. On this, he has filed a case against both of them at the Civil Lines police station.

When he was asked the question of whether such political speeches are given for vote bank politics, the plaintiff and the advocate said they are not political persons and can't comment on it. "All we know is that a person who holds a bigger post should keep in mind that he is not only a minister but also one who represents the whole state and people of all religions reside in the state. It seems he does not believe in Sanatan Dharma and wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma completely," Ram Singh Lodhi said.

The hearing of this case will be held on September 15. Devendra Kumar Pathak, Executive President of Shri Kashi Satsang Mandal, said, "Stalin's disputed statement regarding Sanatan Dharma is shocking. A complaint has been filed before the Additional Civil Judge Junior Division VII." The complaint was filed under sections 153 A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. He said Stalin's statement was against the Sanatanis, who constitute 80% of the entire population of India.