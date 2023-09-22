Kanpur: In a significant development, Russian teachers will be teaching students at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The university students will be taught not only by the faculty members there but also by Russian teachers who will enhance their knowledge. This has been made possible by an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between CSJMU and Penza State University of Russia.

CSJMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak said that the historical relations between India and Russia go back many years. He said that through the agreement that has been signed, experts from both the institutes, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University and Penza University, will now come together and achieve many targets for teachers, researchers, students and society.

Also, both the universities will continue to work closely with each other in the future also in other areas of education and research, he said. During the agreement, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Awasthi, Registrar Dr. Anil Yadav, Dr. Sudhanshu Pandya, Dr. Vishal Sharma and many other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Professor Sergei Vasin of Penza State University, Russia said that India and Russia are two very good friends, and the collaboration between the two varsities is part of the good relations. He said that the MoU will benefit the people of both the universities in the future. Efforts will be made to carry out maximum research work by both the universities under the agreement, he said.

“Our focus will be on laboratory work so that we can give students more practical knowledge than bookish knowledge. Those research works will be promoted, the benefit of which can be availed by a common man,” Prof Vasin said. Media in-charge of the university, Dr. Vishal Sharma said that for the first time, an international level workshop has also started with the university and Penza State University.