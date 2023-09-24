RSS WORKERS TO INTERACT WITH PEOPLE OF MINORITY COMMUNITIES

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is underway here. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a four-day visit to the city, met the members of the provincial executive of Awadh province and discussed important issues.

It is understood topics like social harmony, social harmony have been emphasized in this meeting. Sources said that it has also been decided in this meeting that Sangh workers will also interact with people of minority communities in gurdwaras, churches and mosques.

It is also learnt that the RSS workers will meet the clerics of the mosques and the priests of the churches. The RSS will also organise social harmony programs for Dalits.

Mohan Bhagwat has discussed this issue in depth in a meeting with the teams of Awadh province and its seven other departments.

Earlier, the RSS chief met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mohan Bhagwat is likely to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on Monday.

During the RSS meeting, the Sangh chief emphasized making contact and coordination with non-Hindus under social harmony. He stressed that the RSS is not against any creed or sect. It is understood that the RSS chief told workers that contact and coordination with non-Hindus also will be maintained in the spirit of social harmony.