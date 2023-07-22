RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT INAUGURATES INTERNATIONAL TEMPLES CONVENTION AND EXPO

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the three-day world's biggest international temples convention and expo (ITCX) in Varanasi on Saturday. The convention will explore the possibility of creating a joint forum of temples apart from discussing temple management issues. Officials said that around 1,000 managers of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain temples and Gurudwaras will participate in the event.

Organiser of Temple Convention, Giresh Kulkarni said, "Temple Connect is a major platform, which plans for documentation, digitisation and distribution of information related to temples of Indian origin." Disclosing details about the event, Kulkarni said, "The three-day event, which will begin on July 22, will be held at Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Varanasi. The objective of this three-day event is to create and expand an efficient ecosystem for networking, knowledge sharing and exchanging thoughts to create a holistic impact."

Kulkarni also said, "Several seminars, workshops and master classes on various topics, including temple security, protection and surveillance, fund management, disaster management, cleanliness and sanctity as well as the use of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to protect against cyber attacks and social media management to foster a strong and connected temple community, will be held in the event." Topics like crowd and queue management, solid waste management and expansion in infrastructure will also be discussed at the event, Kulkarni added.

International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX)-23 is an initiative to bring together the places of worship on one big platform. Its vision is to promote stress-free temple tourism so that all places of worship can learn from each other best practices in temple management, strengthen their temple ecosystems, improve temple administration and provide better travel experience to pilgrims. The objective of the event is to broaden the understanding of all temple ecosystem stakeholders about temple management and empower them by providing them with the right inputs to make their places of worship future-ready.