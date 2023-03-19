Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Changing farming methods is necessary not only for India but the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday and advised farmers to adopt cow-based farming. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was speaking at a farmers' conference organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Hastinapur.

"Cow-based farming does not disturb the cycle of nature. Our farmers are worried. All their demands cannot be met, so the cost of cultivation has to be reduced. This is possible only with cow-based farming," Bhagwat said. Exhorting the farmers to shun the use of chemicals, he added, "Our land has been ploughed for thousands of years. Yet, it is still fertile. We have seen the loss of agricultural production by increasing it indiscriminately.

"Chemicals being used in farming are entering our bodies and making us sick." Bhagwat said the government might change the policies but the farmers will have to do the work to save agriculture and nature. During his visit, the RSS chief also stopped by the ancient historical sites from the "Mahabharata" period in Hastinapur. (PTI)

