RS 800 DEMANDED FOR HANDING OVER BODY AT FATEHPUR HOSPITAL MORGUE VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons of a district hospital mortuary have been accused of demanding money for handing over a body to the relatives of the deceased at Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. A video of the act is going viral on the internet.

The video shows a man sitting outside the mortuary asking for Rs 800 in exchange of the body. Another man is seen standing beside him and helping in the transactions. An argument also ensues over the amount and finally the body is handed over to the deceased's relatives.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Fatehpur Ashok Kumar said that an investigation has been ordered and action would be taken accordingly. ETV Bharat did not confirm the authencity of the video.

The incident has surfaced from the mortuary of Fatehpur District Hospital. After the video went viral, it caused a stir in the health department. The CMO immediately directed the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) to investigate into the matter. The two men seen in the video have been identified. The one who asked for money is Adil and the other is Munna.