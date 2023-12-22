Rs 800 demanded for handing over body at Fatehpur hospital morgue, video goes viral
Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons of a district hospital mortuary have been accused of demanding money for handing over a body to the relatives of the deceased at Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. A video of the act is going viral on the internet.
The video shows a man sitting outside the mortuary asking for Rs 800 in exchange of the body. Another man is seen standing beside him and helping in the transactions. An argument also ensues over the amount and finally the body is handed over to the deceased's relatives.
Taking cognizance of the viral video, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Fatehpur Ashok Kumar said that an investigation has been ordered and action would be taken accordingly. ETV Bharat did not confirm the authencity of the video.
The incident has surfaced from the mortuary of Fatehpur District Hospital. After the video went viral, it caused a stir in the health department. The CMO immediately directed the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) to investigate into the matter. The two men seen in the video have been identified. The one who asked for money is Adil and the other is Munna.
CMO Ashok Kumar said that he spoke to the CMS after learning about the viral video. "All bodies are under the custody of the hospital and kept at the mortuary. In the video it is clearly seen and heard two men bargaining over a body. This is a serious issue and we have taken note of it. I have asked the CMS to conduct a thorough investigation and take stern action against the accused," he said.